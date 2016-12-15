Every minute of Newt Gingrich’s address to a Heritage Foundation audience in this video is worth hearing. It is gripping, informative, amusing, and inspiring.

He emphasizes that November 8, 2016, was a Watershed Moment. The “old world” was on that side of it, and the new – the genuinely new – is on this side.

He speaks of Trumpism, calls it a Revolutionary Movement – the “Revolution we need”. Those who want it must help it to succeed. Then we will see how big the change is going to be.

The mainstream media simply do not understand it. He urges us not to speak of the “news media” but of the “propaganda media”, because that is what they truly are.

And there is more, much more, of real value. The hour it takes to hear the whole speech is an hour very well spent.

[Hat-tip to our commenter Damon]

Like this: Like Loading...