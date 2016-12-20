Last New Year’s Eve, in Cologne, Germany, “an estimated two thousand exclusively Muslim men raped, assaulted and robbed more than 1200 women” among the crowd gathered in the main square fronting the city’s famous cathedral.

Almost all the attackers have managed to walk free. Ralf Jäger, Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, admitted recently that “most of the cases will remain unsolved”.

Yesterday, December 19, 2016, a Muslim jihadi drove a truck at speed into a crowd at a Christmas Market in Berlin. At least 12 people were killed (more may die), and some 50 others were injured.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in the middle of a re-election bid, has stuck to her claim that there is “no connection” between terror attacks in the country and uncontrolled mass migration from Arab and Muslim lands.

So there is no reason to expect that crowds gathered to celebrate this New Year in public places in Germany – in, say, Cologne’s cathedral square – will be subject to attack by Muslim immigrants.

None at all.

In fact, the city authorities are preparing for the festivities without a care in the world for anything but traditional jolliness and fun:

The Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, is planning to put on a big show this coming New Year’s Eve in the city’s main square. … The city will be lighting up the crime scene as part of a multi-media show. “Cologne will send good images to the world,” says the city’s mayor. The taxpayer-funded spectacle has been named Time Drifts Cologne. The “light artist” running the show, Philipp Geist, considers last year’s crime scene “a fantastic place for an art installation.”

“Fantastic”. Yes. Fantasyland is another name for Europe now.

Art. Fun. Happy gatherings for customary celebrations. No connection between terror attacks and Muslims. No reason to expect them in Cologne, on the cathedral square, on New Year’s Eve. And so:

An estimated 1,800 police officers will be on duty in Cologne on New Year’s Eve, compared to just 140 last year. Barricades have been erected in the city center to check the flow of the crowd. The city’s historic cathedral and adjoining area have been placed under a crush barrier. Police will man observation posts and fly helicopters to monitor the crowd, and deploy mounted police and six armoured vehicles for riot-control. “No expense will be spared,” assured the mayor. In an important election year, the government wants to defend the city to the last taxpayer dime.

Did they say “fantastic”? Did we say “fantasy”? “Schizophrenia” would be a better word. Mass shizophrenia in Merkel’s Germany.

We have taken our quotations from an article at Gatestone by the Indian writer, resident in Europe, Vijeta Uniyal.

Unwilling to acknowledge the breakdown of law and order in face of the rising migrant crime wave, the German media and politicians are going after the messenger. Their latest target is the head of German Police Union, Rainer Wendt. Wendt’s crime, after a series of rape crimes this December, was to speak the obvious truth. “The criminals are using open borders,” he said. Ralf Stegner, deputy leader of Social Democratic Party (SPD) and a fervent supporter of Merkel’s “Refugees Welcome” policy, denounced Wendt’s statement as “politically disgusting and stupid as one can get”. Wendt has also been attacked for questioning the customary kid-glove treatment given to violent and criminal “refugees” by German courts. Sven Rebehn, Chairman of the German Association of Judges, called Wendt, “the Donald Trump of domestic politics” – apparently the biggest insult a German liberal can come up with these days.

That statement coming from persons of such egregious stupidity as Rebehn and his like-thinkers – the many women and few soppy men who rule Europe these days – is a HUGE compliment to President-elect Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, representatives of Arab community were reported telling the police in Ruhr, “The police will not win a war with us because we are too many.” Chancellor Merkel, Germany’s ruling elites and the media can continue putting a happy face on uncontrolled mass-migration from Arab and Muslim lands, or suppress news reporting on rising migrant crime, as much as they want, but they cannot wish away the country’s deteriorating law-and-order situation. As the desperate plea of the police union shows, the Merkel government has decided to ignore the plight of law enforcement, at least for now. It should be evident to even a casual observer that her government still does not care about the victims of its own failed “refugee” policy: Germany appears to be heading toward another rough year.

Indeed – unless enough sanity returns to the German voters for them to get rid of Mad Merkel and put someone in charge who understands why the Trump revolution needs to sweep Europe as therapeutically as it is sweeping America.

