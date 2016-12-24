The birthday of the invincible sun 5

Dies natalis solis invicti  – the birthday of the invincible sun – was celebrated by the Romans on December 25, a few days after the winter solstice. In 336 C.E., five months before the death of Constantine the first Christian emperor of Rome, the “birth of Christ” was declared by the governing elite to have occurred on that date. It was an arbitrary choice, probably made in order to attach a Christian significance to the mid-winter celebrations.

Unlike many killjoy atheists on the Left, we enjoy Christmas, the jolliest annual festival of the West.

What’s not to like about feasting, carousing, being in good company on a day off from the daily round?

Happiness is in the air. More so than ever for us this year because our side won the 2016 elections.

Associations with Christianity and the birth of its Christ are ineluctable, but need be no more of an annoyance to atheists than that Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are named after pagan gods. This  year Christmas Day falls on the day of the week named for the Sun.

And so, on this Christmas Eve, we wish all our readers, commenters, visitors, and critics

A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS!

  • Damon

    Merry Xmas to one and all, from Twelvis, the occasional commenter formerly known as Damon.

    I like Cogito’s acknowledgement of Trump’s Christian voters. Two cheers for them… And I also like his acknowledgement that most atheists in the modern world are political “progressives” — they’re to be congratulated for anointing themselves with that self-congratulatory term.

    I wonder whether most atheists are “progressives” simply because most Christians are conservative (or because that’s the popular stereotype or caricature). That is to say, so many well-educated and/or free-thinking people of a skeptical orientation simply gravitate to the left because, let’s face it, we’re a gravitating, tribe-forming species in that way And those skeptics might not want to have anything to do with any doctrines espoused by such obviously irrational, conservative Christians… such as doctrines sympathetic to business and free markets, but also to various social issues. In effect, those skeptics are not so free-thinking after all, but rather, in a word, reactionaries. My response is to say to both tribes, take more careful responsibility for you beliefs, and try to understand both their philosophical and practical consequences. But not until after this holiday season is over.

    Anyway, Merry Christmas! It’s been a good year!
    And Many Thanks to Jillian for another great year of hosting and moderating this oasis for conservative atheists. You’re a godsend, if you don’t mind my saying so.

    • I don’t mind at all, Damon. Am thrilled that the website is appreciated. It can only thrive with its readers’ encouragement. For which we are always grateful.

  • liz

    Yes, thats right. Excluding the grinches, Merry Christmas to all!

  • Cogito

    Yes, let me add my wishes for a Merry Christmas too.
    Intellectually and morally I am an atheist. Politically, I am a conservative.

    But let us be honest. We atheists must never forget that it was our Christian friends (of all stripes) who made this political victory of Donald Trump possible.
    It is true. Let us also acknowledge that most atheists or secularists in the West today are political progressives who fought and continue to fight assiduously to undermine Mr. Trump.
    So yes, I raise a glass and say Merry Christmas to all!

  • Agree in every particular. A Merry Christmas and a happy, safe and productive 2017 to you and yours, Jillian!