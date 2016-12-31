Although it would be good never again to see or hear anything of the Clintons, we hope that Mrs. Clinton will yet be brought to justice.

Here is the list of 15 felonies for which she ought to be indicted drawn up by Rudy Giuliani in November 2015:

18USC§201 Bribery

Bribery 18USC§208 Acts Effecting A Personal Financial Interest (Includes Recommendations)

Acts Effecting A Personal Financial Interest (Includes Recommendations) 18USC§371 Conspiracy

Conspiracy 18USC§1001 False Statements

False Statements 18USC§1341 Frauds And Swindles (Mail Fraud)

Frauds And Swindles (Mail Fraud) 18USC§1343 Fraud By Wire

Fraud By Wire 18USC§1349 Attempt And Conspiracy (To Commit Fraud)

Attempt And Conspiracy (To Commit Fraud) 18USC§1505 Obstruction Of Justice

Obstruction Of Justice 18USC§1519 Destruction (Alteration Or Falsification) Of Records In Federal Investigation

Destruction (Alteration Or Falsification) Of Records In Federal Investigation 18USC§1621 Perjury (Including Documents Signed Under Penalties Of Perjury)

Perjury (Including Documents Signed Under Penalties Of Perjury) 18USC§1905 Disclosure Of Confidential Information

Disclosure Of Confidential Information 18USC§1924 Unauthorized Removal And Retention Of Classified Documents Or Material

Unauthorized Removal And Retention Of Classified Documents Or Material 18USC§2071 Concealment (Removal Or Mutilation) Of Government Records

Concealment (Removal Or Mutilation) Of Government Records 18USC§7201 Attempt To Evade Or Defeat A Tax (Use Of Clinton Foundation Funds For Personal Or Political Purposes)

Attempt To Evade Or Defeat A Tax (Use Of Clinton Foundation Funds For Personal Or Political Purposes) 18USC§7212 Attempts To Interfere With Administration Of Internal Revenue Laws (Call To IRS On Behalf Of UBS Not Turning Over Accounts To IRS)

The first charge in the list, Bribery, presumably refers to the scam she and her husband ran under the name of a charitable foundation, when they took large sums of money from governments and individuals in exchange for favors from the United States government that were not in the interests of the United States. These immense bribes were given on the mistaken understanding by the “donors” that Mrs. Clinton would soon be president of the country she was willing to betray in exchange for money. Of course such donations stopped when she lost the presidential election on November 8, 2016. But the offenders will not be punished by poverty. There’s plenty in the kitty to pay their “executive expenses” to the end of their lives and for generations to come.

The magnanimous President-elect, Donald Trump, has said that he “does not want to hurt” the Clintons. But as President he should have nothing directly to do with it. The FBI, under a new head appointed by him, needs to recommend the prosecution of Mrs. Clinton – the family member who actually sold the favors which as Secretary of State she was in a position to sell – to the Department of Justice which will also be under a new head appointed by him.

Among our many political wishes for the New Year, most of them looking forward to the implementation of new policies by the new government, is this wish left over from the past: in the case of Mrs. Clinton, may these auld offenses be brought to mind, prosecuted, and never be forgot.

