The beginning of the end for the UN? 1
Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas tells how Congress is preparing to defund the UN:
The UN must be destroyed!
-
liz
Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas tells how Congress is preparing to defund the UN:
The UN must be destroyed!
Posted under United Nations, Videos by Jillian Becker on Sunday, January 1, 2017
Tagged with Rep. Louie Gohmert, UN defunded
This post has 1 comment.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.