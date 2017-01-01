The beginning of the end for the UN? 1

Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas tells how Congress is preparing to defund the UN:

 

The UN must be destroyed!

Posted under United Nations, Videos by Jillian Becker on Sunday, January 1, 2017

  • liz

    Awesome!!! Sounds like they are serious about it. And for once we’ll have a President who will back it up! This is going to be a great year!