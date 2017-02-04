Big world, few people 2

Many environmentalists say the world is over-populated.

Yet the entire population of the world could fit into one building covering just a part of (say) the city of New York.

Posted under Demography by Jillian Becker on Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • Azgael

    i agree with the environmentalists, so lets start bringing down the population by culling all leftists, afterall they should be jumping at the chance to reduce the population by setting the example no?

    • liz

      Yes, it would be the height of altruistic, self sacrificial service to humanity! Not only reduce the population, but rid us all of their annoying presence.