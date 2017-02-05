Keep them out! 1

Steve Gern, an American in Iraq, presents a compelling argument for banning Middle Eastern “refugees” – Muslim would-be immigrants – from coming to the United States.

Posted under Arab States, immigration, Iraq, Islam, jihad, middle east, Muslims, Refugees, United States by Jillian Becker on Sunday, February 5, 2017

  • liz

    Nothing could be more obvious, common sens-ical, or plain too see.
    The argument that banning them just provokes them to hate us more is stupid, and even if it was true, frankly, who cares?
    As our enemies, they already hate us. The goal is to defeat them and destroy them, not appease them! Only traitors who share THEIR goal of destroying us would appease them, allow them into our country and pander to them.
    Hmmm… surely no President would ever do that to his own country, would he???? For eight long years, with nary a peep from our famous “speak truth to power” media??? No way!!!!
    Yet now, when we finally get a President who actually takes steps to protect us from our enemies, he’s “Hitler”. Amazing.