It’s “who they are” 0
In this video taken in Saudi Arabia, a woman is publicly beheaded.
.
If any reader can understand and translate what she is shouting, please tell us what it is.
In this video taken in Saudi Arabia, a woman is publicly beheaded.
.
If any reader can understand and translate what she is shouting, please tell us what it is.
Posted under Islam, Muslims, Saudi Arabia, tyranny, Videos by Jillian Becker on Thursday, February 9, 2017
Tagged with Sharia in Saudi Arabia, Woman beheaded
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.