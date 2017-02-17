In this video, issued shortly before the inauguration of President Trump, the admirable Pat Condell talks about those who fear the truth – in particular the truth about Islamic aggression – and how Donald Trump “came along with a great big bucket of honesty”:

We agree with almost all he says. Only, we don’t think that Donald Trump’s “willingness to tell the truth” is “all he’s got going for him”, as Pat Condell suggests may be the case, at least in the minds of some who support him. We think Donald Trump has an understanding of how a free, capitalist society works or should work, and how nation-states are good and need well-guarded borders; and that he will keep America the strongest nation-state in the world for its own good and the good of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...