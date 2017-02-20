A bridge of shared laughter 1

For fun.

Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos, who is not a traditional conservative, is interviewed by Bill Maher, who is the only good liberal according to Milo:

  • liz

    Interesting! I just don’t get Maher. If he’s really that clueless about “blacklivesmatter” and Obama, how did he ever get a clue about Islam?
    Sad that Milo was really starting to go places, but these tapes that have recently surfaced in which he seems to condone pedophilia have really thrown a wrench in it. He’s denying it, but the tapes are pretty damaging.
    He himself was a victim of a pedophile, apparently. I think, brilliant as he is, he’s probably still wrestling with the emotional/psychological damage, and possibly (subconsciously) undermining his own success.