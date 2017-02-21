The Express reports:

Just hours after the country’s Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven, slammed Donald Trump for claiming Sweden was in crisis as a result of its liberal refugee policy, Stockholm police were forced to fire a shot into the crowd in the hard-hit suburb of Rinkeby, after a [Muslim] mob of around 30 began attacking officers with rocks. …

In addition to the police being attacked, emergency services had their hands full as 10 cars were set alight in Rinkeby. …

Sweden’s existential crisis comes as officials have placed more than 50 areas on a high risk list where they admit they do not have control.

One police officer took to Facebook to share his frustration. In a seething post, Peter Springare, who works as an investigator for the police in Örebro, a small city in southern Sweden wrote: “I’m so f***** tired. What I’m writing here isn’t politically correct. But I don’t care. Our pensioners are on their knees, the schools are a mess, healthcare is an inferno, the police are completely destroyed. Everyone knows why, but no one dares or wants to say why.”