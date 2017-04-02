Chris Tomlinson writes at Breitbart:

Feminists in Stockholm are leaving areas like the notorious migrant-heavy no-go zones of Husby and Tensta because they say religious fundamentalists now rule those suburbs.

Wait – what was that? Feminists are leaving areas of Stockholm that have been taken over by – let’s call them what they are – Muslims?

Sorry, but you can’t do that, Feminists. You were the ones who brought them there. You and your sister Feminists the world over. You were – are – FOR Islam, FOR Muslim immigrants, FOR the hijab. Not to be FOR all that was, you said, “racist” – and “racism” has become universally acknowledged as being the worst crime a human being can possibly commit.

So back you go, please Swedish Feminists.

Remember when Saudi Arabian girls were forced back into their burning school to be consumed by the flames, because they had fled from the blaze without putting on their burkas?

Count yourselves lucky, dears, that your homes in those Stockholm suburbs aren’t actually on fire. But you must stay indoors. If you absolutely have to go out, put on your burkas and get a close male relative to escort you. If you do not, the Muslim moral police will beat you and maybe arrest and torture you. Maybe lash you in the street. And for goodness sake do not have any sexual relations with anybody except a lawfully wedded Muslim husband, or you may be stoned. Think of it – at last – the thought you wouldn’t think before: rock after rock coming with force at your poor head until you die in agony. That’s sharia law. That’s what you invited to Sweden.

Half your government are Feminists, not so? Well, half are women anyway. Lefty women. And they put on hijabs when they went to Iran to make nice with those Diversity Icons, the mullahs who run the country as a vast death camp.

But we interrupted the writer, who is on our side and bringing us all this joy. So let’s go on:

Nalin Pekgul [Turkish?] is a self-described feminist and former member of parliament for the left wing Swedish Social Democrats. For over 30 years, she lived in the Stockholm suburb of Tensta but says that she no longer feels safe there. She claims Muslim fundamentalists have taken over and she doesn’t feel she can visit the centre of Tensta without being harassed, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

Ah, feel it, the deep emotional satisfaction that rises with the words “told you so!”

According to Ms. Pekgul, the situation for women in public life in the area has deteriorated over the past several years. She noted that there has been a rise in religious fundamentalism amongst the men in the area, many of whom come from migrant backgrounds. Pekgul attempted to combat the trend by organising coffee shop meetings but soon abandoned the idea.

Heh-heh-heh-heh-heh!

“In Tensta I am a known face and I have no desire to stir up trouble when I get harassed,” Pekgul said explaining why she no longer goes into the centre of the suburb. When asked if she will remain in the suburb, she said: “I always hope that it will blow over. One should never forget that the vast majority here are cursing the fundamentalists.” Zeliha Dagli [Turkish?], a former Left Party politician, did end up moving from the no-go suburb of Husby. Dagli described Husby as having self-appointed “morality police” who attempt to control women’s behavior in the area. Aggression toward feminists, in particular, became an issue she said. “There were rumors that we wanted to take away women’s veils,” she said. “They said that I should keep myself [covered], and then I did not feel so safe anymore.”

Oh, it’s too good! Too much! Stop! We’re out of breath and wiping tears of laughter from our eyes.

Dagli now lives in the inner city area of Stockholm and says she is happier that she can wear or say what she wants without fearing for her safety. She said she would consider returning to Husby, but only if the area became safer for her. Husby, like the no-go suburb of Rinkeby, is heavily populated by migrants, many of them from countries in Africa and the Middle East and many of them Muslim. …

Many of them Muslim? Some Swedes dare to say that these “migrants”, these extremely welcome “diversity” people, are Muslim? Isn’t that being racist? Xenophobic? Islamophobic?

And yet –

[Tino] Sanandaji, a Kurdish Iranian immigrant, has been slammed by many in Sweden for his new book Mass Challenge which describes the problems Sweden has faced because of mass migration. One library in Stockholm even refused to stock the book accusing it of being racist.

There they go. Those librarians have yet to learn their lesson the hard way.

Even then they can console themselves with the hope that it will “blow over”, the Muslim colonization, the gradual imposition of sharia law.

Though actually there is not much chance it will. The Muslim Brotherhood is now closing its icy grip on Sweden.

