A real American reset button 2
“How cool is that – to actually make the Chinese Politburo sit [dining with President Trump] through a night of American targeted bombing?” Mark Steyn exclaims, as he comments, cogently and wittily as always, on Thursday night’s strike by the US on Syria.
The bombing was a praiseworthy act of “tactical ruthlessness”, which now needs to be “matched with strategic clarity”.
In regard to the Russians, who keep Assad “on his throne” in Syria, the strike – says Mark Steyn – was “A REAL AMERICAN RESET BUTTON”.
And in the course of this recorded flow of apt observations delivered on Fox News next morning, he remarks: “Obama mistook the sidelines for the moral high ground.”
Which should be Obama’s epitaph. Or one of them.
Cogito
Jillian Becker
