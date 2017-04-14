Magnificent!

The biggest, most devastating, non-nuclear bomb ever deployed has been dropped on Isis in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, April 13, 2017, MOAB – the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb aka the “Mother Of All Bombs” was deployed for the first time – dropped on hundreds of ISIS fighters in Afghanistan.

From Breitbart:

The U.S. military on Thursday dropped a massive 21,600-pound bomb in Afghanistan targeting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria fighters in a series of cave complexes. At 7:32 p.m., a U.S. MC-130 aircraft dropped the bomb – the U.S.’s largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat – in Achin district in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. It was the first time the bomb, known as the GBU-43, or “Massive Ordnance Air Blast,” was used in combat. It has a yield of 11 tons of TNT, and is nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs.” The bomb targeted ISIS’s Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorasan, “as part of ongoing efforts” to defeat the group in 2017, according to a statement from U.S. Forces – Afghanistan. … “As ISIS-K’s losses have mounted, they are using IEDs [improvised explosive devices], bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defense,” said Army Gen. John W. Nicholson. “This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K.”

President Trump said:

What I do is I authorize my military. We have the greatest military in the world and they’ve done a job as usual. We have given them total authorization and that’s what they’re doing and frankly that’s why they’ve been so successful lately. If you look at what’s happened over the last eight weeks and compare that really to what’s happened over the past eight years, you’ll see there’s a tremendous difference, tremendous difference. So we have incredible leaders in the military, and we have incredible military. We are very proud of them. This was another very, very successful mission.

This is what Donald Trump promised when he was a candidate for the presidency:

He promised he would “quickly and decisively bomb the hell out of ISIS”.

And he did.

Asked if the dropping of the MOAB was meant to send a message to North Korea, the President replied:

I don’t know if this sends a message. It doesn’t make any difference if it does or not. North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of.

We believe him.

Like this: Like Loading...