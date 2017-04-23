The universe wants to kill us 1
Enjoy!
We have strong differences of opinion with both Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Maher on political issues, but they are atheists. (Go here for a video of Bill Maher condemning Islam.)
-
liz
Enjoy!
We have strong differences of opinion with both Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Maher on political issues, but they are atheists. (Go here for a video of Bill Maher condemning Islam.)
Posted under Atheism, Religion general, Superstition, Theology, Videos by Jillian Becker on Sunday, April 23, 2017
Tagged with Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Bill Maher, Christopher Hitchens, David Silverman, Isaac Asimov, Neil DeGrasse Tyson
This post has 1 comment.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.