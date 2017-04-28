Britain is now ruled by racists – like the EU, the US universities, etcetera.

And Justice is taking the blindfold off.

Your qualification for being a judge in Britain has been hitherto that you have the record of a very good lawyer, you have “taken silk” – meaning you were deservedly raised to the rank of “Queen’s Council” (QC) – and your peers have reason to believe that you are learned in the law, good at arguing a case, and (also, one should hope) have a flair for cool objective judgment. What you look like, what your sexual proclivities are, who your ancestors were was information irrelevant to your appointment to the bench.

If private education helped make good lawyers, then the more privately educated persons who went into the profession, the better.

Most judges were white. The British nation was nearly 100% white for a very long time. The white British had time to accumulate wealth. Some of that wealth was spent on private education. It was not an immoral thing to do.

Most of them were men.

Despite all that, the law profession was in fact one of the first to admit women and persons of foreign derivation. They rose according to their abilities. If appointed to the bench, they judged according to the law.

No more.

Now one’s qualification for being a judge is one’s skin color. It must not be white. And one’s sex. It must not be male.

Or not plain male. A male whose maleness is moderated by one or more of the many variations of “gender” will do, even if he is white. Sorry – even if xe is white.

And even whiteness itself can be okay if xe is not male. A white female, whether or not moderated by one or more of those variations of “gender” – and maybe even if privately educated – will do.

Virginia Hale tells the story at Breitbart:

The large number of “privately educated white men” amongst Britain’s judiciary is a “serious constitutional issue” according to a report by senior lawyers, which calls for dramatic measures to increase the proportion of women and ethnic minorities. Asserting that Britain’s judiciary has a “diversity deficit”, law reform group Justice called for “systemic structural changes” to the selection process including “targets with teeth” so as to “deliver sufficient diversity to the bench”. As well as describing diversity as an “intrinsic good”, the report said the “lack of female and visible [black and ethnic minority] senior judges threatens to erode the public’s confidence in the judiciary”, warning it could be perceived to be “unfair” that in the Crown Court “those tried are disproportionately non-white, yet the judges are overwhelmingly white”.

Let’s follow their thinking: To have most judges being white, while most defendants are non-white, is a state of affairs arising from race prejudice, and it prevents or impedes the business of applying the laws of the land. A little whiteness may not prevent or impede it too drastically. But a lot of whiteness … disaster. Especially if it has been privately educated.

The all-party group said “positive action” must be taken to increase the share of women and ethnic minorities in the judiciary, stating: “‘Merit’ can all too easily become a vehicle for unconscious bias.”

So if xe was appointed because of xes merit, there was a danger that the merit itself would come to be a carrier of “unconscious bias”. In other words, precisely because you are good at being a judge you are likely to be biased. But hang on a mo! How good a judge are you if you are biased? And biased in favor of what? Of merit?

On the other hand, if you are (say) a black judge, you are not likely to be biased in favor of black defendants?

But isn’t the implication of all this that white privately educated men will be (perhaps “unconsciously”) biased against non-whites from less affluent backgrounds? And to balance that deplorable state of affairs non-white judges are needed who will be biased in favor of those poorer non-whites? Must be. The stated requirement is not for impartiality, for objectivity, for blind justice. An ability to be impartial, objective, blind to all by the evidence and the law is NOT being asked for. Why ask for race, for sex, as qualification if what’s wanted is blind justice?

These lawyers are asking for race and sex as qualifications for judgeships. They are asking for bias.

The story goes on:

Justice director Andrea Coomber said:

(Ah, so the director of Justice is a woman.)

We realise that some of the measures recommended in this report will be unpopular with some, but if the long-standing issue of lack of diversity is to be genuinely addressed then those at the most senior levels must accept that difficult and perhaps unpopular decisions will have to be taken to deliver a more diverse judiciary.

There’s that buzzword of the Left now plainly spoken: diversity. It is written on the flag of their cause. Their cause is Racism. And Sexism.

Coomber and her comrade lawyers want “the complexion of the bench to change”. The complexions of those that sit on the bench must be more various. Because diversity. Because race. And sex.

If those who follow the traditional method of choosing judges do not replace merit and accomplishment with complexion color and sex as the criteria of fitness for the job, then “strong consideration should be given to introducing quotas”, says Justice.

Appoint so many black people, so many brown people, etcetera; not many white people, but so many females, even white females …

And lo! Justice will be done, and will be seen to be done – to non-white and female judges.

