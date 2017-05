Tomorrow the French voters choose either Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen to be their president.

He’s for Muslim immigration. She’s against it.

He’s for perpetuating the corrupt undemocratic EU. She ‘s for getting out of it.

That’s what matters.

What Mark Steyn says about Macron in this video is worth hearing. (Nothing the silly host says is worth listening to, but he’s unavoidable.)

