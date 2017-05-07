Bonne nuit, France! 1

Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency with a huge majority over his rival Marine Le Pen. (62.5% to 37.5%.)

Macron expects more – much more! – Muslim immigration.

The end of France?

  • Athrin

    I told you so, conservatism is DEAD, Trump IS conservatism Battle of the bulge. France is done for, so is Germany, eastern Europe will gravitate towards Russia. Europeans better start learning the koran and women better get used to being raped.