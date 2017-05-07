Bonne nuit, France! 1
Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency with a huge majority over his rival Marine Le Pen. (62.5% to 37.5%.)
Macron expects more – much more! – Muslim immigration.
The end of France?
-
Athrin
Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency with a huge majority over his rival Marine Le Pen. (62.5% to 37.5%.)
Macron expects more – much more! – Muslim immigration.
The end of France?
Posted under Europe, France, Islam, Muslims, News by Jillian Becker on Sunday, May 7, 2017
Tagged with Emmanuel Macron, French presidential election 2017, Marine Le Pen
This post has 1 comment.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.