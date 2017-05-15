A genius in the Oval Office 0
After Leftist media have invited psychiatrists to declare President Trump irrational, unbalanced, even insane, Neil Cavuto of Fox News interviews Dr. Keith Ablow, a psychiatrist who recognizes genius when he sees it:
Posted under United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Monday, May 15, 2017
Tagged with Dr. Keith Ablow, Neil Cavuto, President Trump
