If these accomplishments are not familiar, that’s because 99 percent of the media – the jerks – are a de facto arm of the Democratic National Committee and the far-left fringe, and are so terminally distressed by the fact that Mr. Trump won the presidency that they obstinately refuse to report what by any objective standards is the news. This is because: They’ve been pushing leftist values for well over a half century and are unable to admit that their anti-Trump, pro-Hillary message was an utter and complete failure.

They are part and parcel of the vast, contaminated, rancid, crooked, pay-for-play, corrupt swamp that candidate Trump promised to drain, and President Trump is now draining.

The man they mock – for his syntax and phrasing, style of governing, unpredictability, and so-called contradictions – has both confounded and trumped them at every turn. This is why they remain fixated on the fairy tale of a Trump-Russian connection. They have nothing else – as in nothing! LIGHTNING After Pres. Trump’s first month in office, 235,000 jobs were added to our economy in February, 100,000 more than expected;

40 percent fewer illegal immigrants crossed our border;

$3 trillion was added to the stock market;

Judge Gorsuch, a constitutionalist worthy of Justice Scalia’s seat, was nominated to the Supreme Court. In his first 100 days: appointments of Vice President Mike Pence, pro-life conservative;

Justice Neil Gorsuch, an originalist committed to the Constitution;

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, staunch conservative committed to the rule of law;

Defense Secretary James Mattis, a warrior committed to restoring America’s military;

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a former general committed to border security;

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a former CEO who understands how the real world works;

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, a brain surgeon from a humble background;

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a doctor who understands health care;

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, an advocate of school choice and educational reform;

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, former governor of Texas and expert on the energy industry;

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, former CEO who understands the business world;

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a conservative committed to reining in big government;

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a fearless advocate for American values;

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, a true friend of Israel;

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, a conservative warrior against crony capitalism and the left;

National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, an accomplished military commander;

and White House Counterterrorism Adviser Sebastian Gorka, committed to defeating radical Islam. President Trump; restored the U.S. alliance with Israel and welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House;

restored U.S. leadership in the world ;

; enforced red lines against the use of chemical weapons in Syria;

dropped the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) on ISIS, sending a clear message to Iran and North Korea;

secured the Chinese cooperation in pressuring North Korea and the release of Aya Hijazi, American charity worker held in Egypt since 2014;

imposed a five-year ban on lobbying the government by former White House officials and a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments by former White House officials;

repeatedly called out the liberal media for “fake news”;

repealed Obama mandate that forced states to fund Planned Parenthood;

signed executive order reinstating Reagan policy against taxpayer funding of overseas abortions;

stopped U.S. funding to the United Nations Population Fund, which promotes abortions;

signed the following Executive Orders to mandate a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS, to begin construction of the border wall and hire additional 5,000 border agents, to order the Justice Department to cut funding to sanctuary cities, to institute a temporary federal hiring freeze, to institute a travel ban on individuals from a select number of countries embroiled in terrorist atrocities; to withdraw from the Transpacific Partnership trade deal, to mandate that two regulations will be repealed for every new one issued, to institute a comprehensive approach to illegal immigration and crime; et al.

THUNDER Further, Pres. Trump issued orders to seek increased penalties for crimes against police;

to promote energy independence; to put American companies and workers first;

to review federal regulations in education; to investigate national security impact of foreign steel imports;

to require an audit of executive branch agencies;

to order every agency to create a regulatory reform task force;

to roll back Obama environmental infringements on private property. In addition, Pres. Trump issued orders to prevent future taxpayer-funded bailouts; to reverse Obama restrictions on offshore energy development;

for a major review of national monument designations on federal lands;

to establish a new office to reform the Veterans Administration bureaucracy;

to address concerns of Rural America;

to establish a White House Initiative on historically Black Colleges and Universities;

to create a commission on drug addiction and the opioid crisis;

to combat transnational criminal organizations and international trafficking; to repeal the following: Obama’s transgender public school bathroom mandate, Obama’s “Stream Protection Rule” that has hurt the coal industry, Obama’s Social Security Administration’s gun ban, Obama’s Labor “blacklisting” rule with $500 million in regulatory costs, Obama’s Interior rule that restricted state and local authority in land use decisions, Obama’s unfunded education mandate that created new standards for teachers, Obama’s education rule that undermined state and local control, Obama’s regulation that prevented drug testing for unemployment compensation, Obama’s rule that banned some hunting in Alaska, Obama’s regulation that created vastly more paperwork and reporting of worker injuries, Obama’s regulations on Internet Service Providers, Obama’s rule that allowed states to force workers into government-run savings plans, and the Dodd-Frank regulations that disadvantaged domestic companies. Going further, Pres. Trump Imposed sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile violations and human rights violations;

Ordered review of the Iranian nuclear deal;

Produced a budget that cut $54 billion from bloated federal bureaucracies, that would eliminate 50 programs and more than 3,000 federal jobs, and that boosted spending for defense, homeland security and veterans; produced a tax-reform plan that simplifies the tax code and reduces taxes for businesses and families;

Approved construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline; shut down illegal immigrant advocacy program at Department of Justice;

Established Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office;

Reduced illegal immigration at the border by 61 percent;

Called for “major investigation” of voter fraud led by Vice President Mike Pence;

Called for repeal of the Johnson Amendment, which limits free speech of pastors and churches;

Called for 50 percent cut in funding to the United Nations; supported English as official language by dropping Spanish version of the White House website;

Purged “climate change” alarmism from White House website;

Returned bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office;

Succeeded in getting NATO nations to boost defense spending by $10 billion ;

; Halted $180 billion in Obama regulations;

Signed legislation expanding private healthcare options for veterans;

Relaxed Rules of Engagement in the fight against ISIS;

Imposed sanctions on Venezuelan vice president for international drug trafficking. UP, UP & AWAY At this early point, Consumer confidence is the highest in 17 years;

Small business confidence highest in 11 years;

Stock market is up 10 percent since inauguration, up 15 percent since election;

Exxon Mobil announced $20 billion-45,000 job expansion in U.S.;

Charter Communications announced $25 billion expansion, creating 20,000 jobs in U.S.;

Accenture announced $1.4 billion expansion, creating 15,000 jobs in U.S.;

Intel announced $7 billion expansion, creating 10,000 jobs in the U.S.

Pres. Trump ordered renegotiation of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico;

Named former Congressman Scott Garrett, an outspoken critic of the Export-Import Bank to the bank’s Board of Directors

Today, U.S. unemployment is at its lowest level since 1988! The U.S. debt decreased by $100 billion during Pres. Trump’s first hundred days; the U.S. Manufacturing Index soared to a 33-year high! In the first month alone, he added 298,000 jobs; housing sales are off the charts right now … in 2011, the average time a house was on the market was 84 days, now, it’s just 45 days; illegal immigration is down 67% since the Inauguration; NATO announced Allied spending is up $10 billion. This Mt. Everest of accomplishments belongs to a man who is straight out of central casting. Every day, he looks like a million dollars and is stunningly successful in his dealings with everyone from heads of state to manual laborers to ardent fans to entrenched skeptics. Every day, he brings both ebullience and laser-like focus to a job he clearly relishes, displays admirable courage in making hard choices, and is zooming along at warp speed to Make America Great Again! All this while never hesitating to take on the sacred cows of the leftist jerks among us – political correctness and global warming rank high – and to illuminate the public about the widespread scourge of the fake news and fake polls that those same leftist jerks tried but failed to foist upon us in the November election. It was easy for the media when all they had to do was pretend that 94-million unemployed citizens, a weakened military, alienated allies, a genocidal Iran deal, and unprecedented escalation of Muslim Brotherhood operatives implanted in the highest reaches of our government, and an increase in the national debt by $9 trillion to almost $20 trillion, were nothing to worry about – all while they asked the guy in the Oval Office what his favorite ice-cream flavor was! Now there’s a grown-up in charge and the children among us (Democrats, leftists, progressives, whatever they’re calling themselves these days) are as ineffectual – indeed, impotent – as they were when Donald J. Trump announced for the presidency in June of 2015.

Important omissions:

President Trump also fired dangerous James Comey from his directorship of the FBI.

His tax proposals will reduce the burden of taxation – and at the same time increase revenue.

His proposed health legislation, while not ideal, at least hastens the end of Obamacare.

While we fully appreciate the quantity and quality of these achievements, and the speed with which they have been executed, there are others we are hoping to see in due course (perhaps in some cases over-optimistically). Chief among them are (in no special order):

The disarming of North Korea.

The cancellation of the Obama “deal” with Iran and the destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The permanent crushing of ISIS.

An effective restraint on Muslim immigration.

Effective resistance to the Islamic jihad, putting a stop to both its stealthy and its terrorist tactics.

The completed Wall on the southern border of the United States.

The US embassy in Israel moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The defunding of the UN – ideally to the end that it withers and dies.

The defunding of sanctuary cities.

The defunding of so-called universities that have become madrassas to indoctrinate leftist ideology.

A refusal to sign any international agreement demanding action to “change the climate” of the earth, since it is impossible as well as unnecessary, and the pointless effort is a colossal waste of money.

Update:

Two more needed achievements we hope to be able to celebrate:

The investigation, conviction, and incarceration of both Obama and Hillary (among others) for their various crimes including treason.

The Muslim Brotherhood declared a terrorist group.

[Hat tip for these additions to our highly valuable commenter liz)

