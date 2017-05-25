The evil of religion 1

Sam Harris on the inferiority of Islam, the superiority of the West. And the evil of religion.

The School of Athens

Part of a mural by Raphael (1403-1520) in the  Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, Rome.

Posted under Arab States, Christianity, genocide, Islam, Libya, nazism, Palestinians, Religion general, Spain, Videos by Jillian Becker on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Tagged with , , , , ,

This post has 1 comment.

Permalink
  • liz

    Really good. Just a rational, impartial look at the facts. Something leftists refuse to do. They are unwilling to admit that Islam has produced a barbaric, inferior culture who’s members cannot “co-exist” successfully with the rest of the world – they must instead destroy and dominate it.