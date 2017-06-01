This video was published on May 26, 2017, at the start of Ramadan, the Muslim “month of fasting”.

Whether those who observe it fast or feast – David Wood says they feast – doesn’t matter to us. The figures he gives do matter. They show that Ramadan is a month of intensified killing by devout Muslims.

David Wood, it needs to be noted, is a Christian. Obviously, we do not agree with him when he defends Christianity in others of his YouTube videos. But he is reliably knowledgeable about Islam and the Koran.

We’ll post the final tally of Ramadan deaths at the end of the “holy” month.

Like this: Like Loading...