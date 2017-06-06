Against our enemy Islam 1

Caolan Robertson speaks for hundreds of millions of us in the Western world AGAINST OUR ENEMY – ISLAM:

Posted under Britain, Islam, jihad, Muslims, Terrorism, United Kingdom by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

  • liz

    Excellent.
    The cowering appeasement of Western governments – who jump to warn against “backlash” before the blood is even dry – only increases the inevitability of an uncontrollable backlash, as in “civil war”.
    It is already a war – declared by Muslims; undeclared, unacknowledged, and ignored by our own governments. They not only created the problem to begin with by importing our enemies onto our own soil, they are now twisting the knife in our backs by telling us to get used to it.