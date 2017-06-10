Colossal waste 1

In this video, President Trump demonstrates government waste by showing three huge binders full of unnecessary yet extremely costly paperwork.

 He starts speaking at the 7.30 minute mark.

Part of his speech:

These binders on the stage could be replaced by just a few simple pages, and it would be just as good. It would actually have been much better, because  these binders make you do unnecessary things which cost billions and billions of dollars. And they make things worse.

For this change, among many others, he was elected.

Posted under Economics, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tagged with , ,

This post has 1 comment.

Permalink
  • liz

    Awesome! How long has it been since a President did this? Way too long.
    If he keeps it up, capitalism may actually have a chance to make a comeback.