In this video, President Trump demonstrates government waste by showing three huge binders full of unnecessary yet extremely costly paperwork.

He starts speaking at the 7.30 minute mark.

Part of his speech:

These binders on the stage could be replaced by just a few simple pages, and it would be just as good. It would actually have been much better, because these binders make you do unnecessary things which cost billions and billions of dollars. And they make things worse.

For this change, among many others, he was elected.

