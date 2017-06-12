“It’s time to stand up” 1
Tommy Robinson leads the protest against Muslim terrorism and the Islamization of Britain, Sunday June 11, 2017.
(Hat-tip to our British associate, Chauncey Tinker)
-
liz
Tommy Robinson leads the protest against Muslim terrorism and the Islamization of Britain, Sunday June 11, 2017.
(Hat-tip to our British associate, Chauncey Tinker)
Posted under Britain, Islam, jihad, Muslims, Terrorism, United Kingdom, War by Jillian Becker on Monday, June 12, 2017
Tagged with "ANTIFA", Protesting Islamization June 11 2017, Tommy Robinson
This post has 1 comment.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.