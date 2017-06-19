Terrorism begets terrorism.

Muslims have driven vehicles into crowds in France and Britain. Lethal acts of terrorism in pursuit of Islam’s perpetual jihad.

Last night (June 19, 2017), in Finsbury Park, London, a man named Darren Osborne deliberately drove a van into a crowd of Muslims coming out of a mosque, killing one and injuring eight.

But this is bound to happen when governments, with their monopoly of legal force, refuse to act against the jihad that is being waged against their citizens. Some people will become exasperated and seek revenge.

The governments of western Europe punish those who speak out against Islam, not the supremacist movement of Islam itself. How long can such a policy be maintained without provoking a rebellion against it?

The pusillanimous prime minister of Britain, Theresa May, who can be relied upon to say something vapid and ill thought-out, duly enunciated:

“Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed.”

Succeed at what?

She and her predecessors, going back decades (yes, even including the great Margaret Thatcher) are guilty of bringing Muslims in vast numbers into Britain. Like the other governments of western Europe, they opened wide the gates to admit the sworn enemy of the West without consulting the people who voted them into power. And they continue to lie about the danger.

The knee-jerk reaction of the authorities and the media to anything said or done against Muslims is to label it “far right”.

Duly the Security Minister, Ben Wallace, squawked:

“What I can say on this case is this individual, so far as we know at the moment, was not known to us, but we are aware of a rise in the far right.”

They do not learn.

This will not be the end of the cruel killing and maiming. It has only just begun.

