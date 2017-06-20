In Canada the English language is being changed by law to pander to the eccentric whim of a very small minority of the population.

The Forum Research poll, commissioned by the National Post and taken twice in June to confirm its accuracy, found that 5% of Canadians identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

To please a part of this 5% for whom their sex is an overwhelmingly important national issue, the Canadian Senate has passed Bill C-16. If the Governor-General signs it, the compulsion to use politically correct “gender expressions” will become part of the Canadian Human Rights Code, and disobeying the law will be categorized as a “hate crime” under the Criminal Code, punishable by fines or jail time.

Professor Jordan Peterson of the University of Toronto – champion of freedom and reason – not only condemns the law, he has declared that he will not use the newly coined pronouns, so he is under attack by both the university administration and a mob of students who pretend that he is victimizing them.

Unless Professor Peterson manages to persuade the politically correct federal government of Canada not to do this, Canadians must start learning the new pronouns, and henceforward speak always with great caution, or risk criminal prosecution.

Here’s what they must learn. We quote:

Pronouns – A How To Guide

Nor will we speak as we’re told if any such law is passed in the United States.

Fortunately, at least for the present, we have President Trump to protect us from torture by pronoun.

