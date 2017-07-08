Why should any baby ever be born in Oregon? It’s unnecessary in that utopia ever to have to do anything so horrible, so fascist, so racist, so sexist, so xenophobic, so denying of global warming as to breed.

Whatever your sex, you may find yourself pregnant with a new life formed inside you!

Ugh! A parasite!

Fear not, Oregonians. You can get rid of it fast and free.

From the Washington Times:

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that she plans to sign a sweeping, unprecedented bill requiring insurers to provide free abortions for their customers, including illegal immigrants. “The ability to control our bodies and make informed decisions about health are critical to providing all Oregonians the opportunity to achieve our full potential and live productive, thriving lives,” the Democratic chief executive said in an email. “Attempts to deny access to contraceptives and family planning are an attack on all Oregonians, particularly women of color, low-income and young women.” The $10.2 million bill, which cleared the state House and Senate with no Republican votes, also comes as a badly needed boost for Planned Parenthood’s Oregon affiliate, which helped write the measure and pushed for its passage as it struggles to keep its doors open. Democrats said the bill would ensure equal access to abortion, but several Republicans said they didn’t understand why the legislation was necessary, given that Oregon already has the least-restrictive abortion laws in the nation. “We don’t need to do this. This is Oregon,” Republican state Rep. Mike Nearman said during the House floor debate. “There [are] no legal restrictions on anyone’s right to get an abortion. You can get an abortion at any time for any reason. Even sex selection.” … Mr. Nearman said the bill shows that Oregon has moved from allowing abortion to advancing it. “Now I guess the only thing we have left is to promote it,” Mr. Nearman said. “We need to make sure that more health care providers are forced to provide it.” … Democratic state Rep. Pam Marsh said the Oregon bill “ensures that cost alone will never keep a woman from receiving services, regardless of citizenship status, ability to pay or gender identity,” but also sends a message to the Trump administration. “The bill also plants a clear flag: Regardless of any possible federal action to come, the state of Oregon will protect reproductive health care rights for all residents,” she said in an op-ed. … Laurel Swerdlow, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon advocacy director, framed the issue as one of equal opportunity to a constitutionally guaranteed right. “Rights don’t matter if you can’t access them,” Ms. Swerdlow said in a statement. “Every Oregonian — no matter where they live or how much money they make or who provides their health insurance — deserves access to the health care they need.”

Just by being an Oregonian, you deserve the services of medical personnel. Your right is their obligation.

Until the state of Oregon is depopulated, which is unlikely to happen before the earth burns up 100 years from now, it is the place to go to if you are very much in demand for impregnating, as this lady must be:

But won’t it be a pity if no little child will ever have her for a mother?

Like this: Like Loading...