American Muslims who declare themselves to be against “white supremacists” of the “far right” need to answer a question:

In what do they differ from Islam?

They are both supremacist movements.

They both hate homosexuals.

They both hate Jews.

They both look down on Blacks.

They both demote women.

They are both intolerant of opposing opinion.

They both use violence as a first resort.

The only difference between them is in their numbers and consequent seriousness of threat. One counts its members as a billion plus, the other in … tens? One threatens the whole world, the other an occasional individual or small group.

They sing the same song.

Like this: Like Loading...