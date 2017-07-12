While the Left is accusing President Trump of “collusion” with the Russian government, implying that he is a traitor to his country – without an iota of evidence – his predecessor is actually organizing sedition, not only with the campaign of smears and lies, but by stirring up violent rebellion.

A booklet by Matthew Vadum titled OVERTHROW! Barack Obama’s Treacherous War on President Trump!*, just published by the David Horowitz Freedom Center, describes how Barack Obama is leading a campaign to “resist” and overthrow the democratically elected president of the United States.

Vadum points out that this is unprecedented.

“American presidents do not stay behind in Washington, D.C., to undermine their successors.”

But Barack Obama does.

Obama is now using his two tax-exempt nonprofits, Organizing for Action (OfA) and the Barack Obama Foundation, to preserve his perverse legacy. With its large budget, OfA … has wide influence in setting the anti-Trump agenda for the activist Left. … Organizing for Action runs a project called the Community Organizing Institute (COI) which its says partners “with progressive groups and organizations to educate, engage, and collaborate.”

Matthew Vadum states bluntly what it does:

At COI you can learn how to spark riots, get arrested to make a political statement, organize lynch mobs and voter fraud on a massive scale, intimidate and shake down corporations, blackmail lenders, race-bait public officials and businesses into submission, smear and terrorize your opponents, shield illegal aliens from law enforcement, lead squatters to invade foreclosed homes, encourage welfare fraud, and use tax dollars to promote cockamamie social-engineering schemes.

All of which has been done – the times and places of such actions are given – and will continue to be done.

With the Left there is no such thing as nonviolent protest. The goal is chaos. The Left wants to stir things up so violently that it leads to a radical transformation of America.

And that, the author says – with ample evidence to support his assertion – is the goal of Barack Obama’s shadow government.

