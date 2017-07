Pat Condell, in this video released July 11, 2017, tells Muslim immigrants into Europe how contemptible, stupid and disgusting they are. His description is accurate. But then he says that the politicians who allowed them to come and rape Europe will – at last! – be voted out of power and Europe will be saved.

We very much appreciate and agree with most of what he says – but who and where are these politicians who will save Europe?

