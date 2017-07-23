Berkeley values Islam more than science 3

Richard Dawkins is inarguably a great scientist. His books on evolution are beautifully written and packed with fascinating information that every educated person should know.

Richard Dawkins is an atheist and an influential propounder of atheism, reaching a vast audience.

For all of that we highly value him.

Politically, he is a man of the Left. We regret that very much. But of course it makes no difference to our respect for him and our gratitude to him.

The Left is not so tolerant. Because Richard Dawkins, as an atheist, dismisses and despises the religion of Islam, he is in trouble with his fellow Leftists, who have embraced Islam as a Third World victim of (fictitious) Western colonialism, imperialism, and oppression.

From Legal Insurrection:

“I make no apologies” for condemning “the misogyny, homophobia, and violence of Islamism” – Richard Dawkins.

Richard Dawkins was slated to give a talk with a radio station in the city of Berkeley to discuss his latest book: Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Atheist.

However, the talk was canceled.

KPFA, the Berkeley radio station that sponsored the event gave the following reason:

Dear Richard Dawkins event ticket buyers,

We regret to inform you that KPFA has canceled our event with Richard Dawkins. We had booked this event based entirely on his excellent new book on science, when we didn’t know he had offended and hurt – in his tweets and other comments on Islam, so many people.

KPFA does not endorse hurtful speech. While KPFA emphatically supports serious free speech, we do not support abusive speech. We apologize for not having had broader knowledge of Dawkins views much earlier. We also apologize to all those inconvenienced by this cancellation. Your ticket purchases will automatically be refunded by Brown Paper Tickets.

Sincerely,
KPFA Radio 94.1 FM

So Islam ranks higher than science on the value scale of the Left.

A whimpering about the “hurt feelings” of  Muslims makes progressive compassioneers all over the West hang their heads in shame.  

Jihadis throw “hurt feelings” around as freely as they throw bombs. It’s the weaponization of emotion. Fake emotion, of course.

It would be good if this episode caused Professor Dawkins to change his political affiliation. But we don’t expect it will.

Posted under Islam, Leftism, Science by Jillian Becker on Sunday, July 23, 2017

Tagged with ,

This post has 3 comments.

Permalink
  • liz

    Ha! -“Serious free speech”! Of course “serious” speech is only speech which THEY take seriously – in other words, agree with.
    And an honest declaration of fact is “abusive” speech.
    These self-appointed speech police wouldn’t recognize an honest thought if it hit them in the face, and are much worse than abusers of free speech – they are destroyers of it, as Leftists are of every freedom.

  • BobC

    “While KPFA emphatically supports serious free speech, we do not support abusive speech.”

    When did telling the truth about Islam become abusive? Also why are atheist liberals in love with Islam? A real atheist would be willing to criticize all religions, especially anti-science cults like Islam.

    Liberals love suppressing freedom of speech. That’s why they invented the ridiculous word Islamophobia. The idea is if don’t like terrorists you have a phobia. I suggest liberals are not too bright.

    • Athrin

      because, just like conservative christians, atheist leftist is a myth, it is impossible for those to exist, it is like saying islam is a religion of peace…Leftist worship government as a god much like christians worship jesus. truth, facts, science, logic, common sense, thinking does not matter to them, only their ideology/religion matters.