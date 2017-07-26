It is (or should be accepted as) a truism that everything government does, it does badly; and that almost everything it does could be done more cheaply, more competently, faster, and to far better result by private enterprise.

The one thing the national government of a sane country (so that excludes Sweden) must do, and must do well, is protect the liberty of the people. That means it must take our taxes and spend the money on a strong military.

President Trump announced today (July 26, 2017) – on Twitter of course to inform the electorate directly without trusting to the “news” media to report the fact accurately – that transgender persons will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Of course the entire Left is now having an attack of the vapors.

According to Business Insider, there are thousands of transgender personnel in the US military:

There are roughly 1,320 to 6,630 transgender service members on active duty, according to a RAND study published last year. A 2014 study by The Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, pegs the number at closer to 15,500, including those on active duty or serving in the National Guard or Reserve forces. The Williams Institute study estimates that there are 134,300 transgender veterans and retired Guard or Reserve service members.

Good grief! Who would have thought it?

So thousands of men who prefer to be women and women who prefer to be men, also want to be warriors?

How many transgenders are there in the US population?

Apparently, again according to the Williams Institute, about 1.4 million. That is 0.4375%.

And 1.1% of that percentage want to be in the military.

Why might that be?

An interesting and plausible explanation comes from a commenter on our Facebook page.

Jeremy Schmick writes:

That needs to be told to the nation. The media, busy with making up silly lies about President Trump, won’t tell it. Perhaps President Trump will Tweet it.

Like this: Like Loading...