The impression that the video left me with is that this black “Young Father” wants us to know that whitey is dying out and that virile young black men are here to replace us (better move aside whitey). This virile strong young black man with his shirt off wants our country for himself, and he thinks its OK to use threatening behaviour to intimidate us. …

No doubt the people who worship at the false altar of “political correctness” will interpret the video very differently. No doubt they will see an oppressed black man who is rising up against the terrible crime of slavery that white people should feel guilt about forever, and therefore no doubt they will see his aggressive posturing as entirely justified.

The truth however is that this particular black man has never been oppressed, he has been pampered and spoiled in a modern free society. His victim mentality has been pandered to and the result is an angry young man who is full of misguided hatred of people who have treated him very well in fact. For example he was given a chance (at the expense of Scottish taxpayers) to have a work of his video art displayed in a prestigious national gallery.

Instead of thanking whitey for their attempts to create a society where all people of all races have equal rights, and thanking them for the generosity of free education and free healthcare etc., and for allowing one of his band-mates (from Liberia) to come and live in this country, he has instead used the chance to attack and insult that society. The country that his parents originate from is renowned for hilariously amateurish financial email fraud, political corruption, some piracy, cruelty to children who are accused of witchcraft and not much else as far as I can make out.

In the video he says to the dusty old paintings of centuries dead white men “your posterity is a cartoon, evidence of a vain stupidity while my own monument is the living”, yet this young man is clearly living in the past himself, he has a very unhealthy obsession with it. Quite what justification he has for accusing these very dead men of “vain stupidity” is beyond me, I doubt if he really knows very much about them (more about that in a moment).

This group have also won major music awards and performed at the Royal Festival Hall (which is in quite large part funded by the national lottery): …

This is a Scottish gallery and these are some notable dead white Scots: Thomas Stevenson pioneering designer of lighthouses and father of the famous author Robert Louis Stevenson. James Watt inventor who enhanced design of steam engines – pivotal in the industrial revolution. Lord Kelvin scientist whose name is immortalized in the Kelvin measure of absolute temperature …

A Mercury Prize-winning band has suffered a racist backlash after complaining that British art galleries are full of images of privileged white people.

What??? A “racist” backlash? We complain about a video that is screaming naked racism at us and that makes us racists ourselves? Are the Glozi fools in the MSM really so confused? Is it even possible that they are so confused?

You will note there that the group ALSO won a Mercury prize. This isn’t the first award they have won either.

Quote from a BBC article “Who are the Young Fathers?“:

The Mercury Prize isn’t their first accolade. In June, the group won Scottish Album of the Year.

So these oppressed unappreciated youths have won two very high profile non-racist music awards! …

The ideology of multiculturalism was built on some very shaky foundations indeed – on the notions that “racism is the white man’s disease”, that “diversity is strength”. These obvious lies have persisted only because of the relentless saturation and suppression techniques of the so-called “cultural Marxists” who wish to destroy all national identities and create a new world order.

Only as long as mainstream media was nearly completely controlled by those favouring this new world order could these lies be maintained. That monopoly is now fortunately being broken. …

It really seems as if the multi-cultural society we live in today is becoming more and more divided as it becomes more diverse – I am beginning to think we might more accurately say that “diversity is division” in fact. The current elite are certainly doing their level best to encourage division in our society, that’s for sure, by promoting racist, divisive garbage like this. …

My first reaction to this video was one of outrage and anger. I was about to sit down and write a stern letter of disapproval to the “National Galleries Scotland” and insist they remove the video. However on further reflection I am glad that the “Young Fathers” have released this powerful and provocative work of racist video art. It may be garbage in artistic terms, but as a work of expression it may have great value to us as a wake-up call. What it should do is remind us that racism is not only the “white man’s disease”, but actually its quite universal. By abandoning our own “in-group preference” the white European people are now coming under attack from groups who still have a strong sense of their own identity. They exploit our guilt complex about the slavery and colonialism of the past. Our own rich powerful elite also exploit this. This rich powerful white elite have become a class of traitors to their own group. …

More than anything else I hope this video will awaken us apathetic self-obsessed white Europeans to the fact that we are dying out, just as the racist black supremacist in the video said that we are. We are not in-bred today as the black racist suggested, but as our numbers continue to dwindle we eventually will be. Our governments are increasingly anxious to suppress statistics that would reveal how very quickly this is happening as well. The UK birth rate may be 1.89 overall (relatively high) but a large proportion of this is driven by first/second/third generation immigrants having much larger families than we do (often thanks to the generosity of the welfare state).

It’s time to address the madness of limitless welfare. Even more importantly it’s time to have some more children white people as well and return to a sustainable replacement rate. It looks increasingly likely we cannot expect to be well treated if we become a minority in our homelands, we are already being treated as second-class citizens even now.