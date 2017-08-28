Fascist Antifa 2

Believe it or not this comes (via Front Page) from the over-the-left-horizon Washington Post:

Black-clad antifa attack peaceful right wing demonstrators in Berkeley

Their faces hidden behind black bandannas and hoodies, about a 100 anarchists and antifa — “anti-fascist” — barreled into a protest Sunday afternoon in Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.

Jumping over plastic and concrete barriers, the group melted into a larger crowd of around 2,000 that had marched peacefully throughout the sunny afternoon for a “Rally Against Hate” gathering…

A pepper-spray wielding Trump supporter was smacked to the ground with homemade shields. Another was attacked by five black-clad antifas, each windmilling kicks and punches into a man desperately trying to protect himself. A conservative group leader retreated for safety behind a line of riot police as marchers chucked water bottles, shot off pepper spray and screamed “fascist go home!”

 

 

  • Robert Kantor

    Antifa is America’s version of the Nazi Brownshirts and is the de facto military wing of the Democratic Party. When was the last time Antifa attacked a Democratic Party rally? And how often has Antifa been criticized, let alone denounced, in the liberal media? In theory, Antifa purports to oppose the KKK and the Nazis; in practice, it opposes anyone to the right of center. In any city controlled by the Democratic Party, Antifa has become the arbiter of who may speak safely in public, and in these cities when Antifa-led riots break out the police are ordered to stand down and allow people to be assaulted and property destroyed. Are liberals OK with all of this?

  • liz

    Its way past time to declare these useful idiots what they are – terrorists – and shut them down, along with the traitors funding them. I’m sick of these sociopathic bullies getting a free pass to violently force their COMMUNIST FASCIST AGENDA on the rest of us.
    Its time for rational adults to put their foot down and say, “Enough is enough!”