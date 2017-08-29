In vivid words of loathing and contempt, this religious Muslim condemns Muslim grooming gangs (rapists, pimps, sex-slavers of underage girls). Good.

He also – even more vituperatively – condemns their victims. They are, he says, trash and the children of trash.

But we think the video is most interesting for the opinion he expresses, with intense scorn and disgust, of his hosts, the indigenous white people of Britain in general.

Why, feeling as he does, he chooses to live in the United Kingdom – or for that matter any Western country whose majority population is white – is an obvious question.

Another obvious question is: why does Britain want to host him and his like-thinkers, any more than the grooming gangs?

(Hat-tip for the video to our Facebook contributor Julie Keogh)

Like this: Like Loading...