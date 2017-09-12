The most useful thing the self-styled Nazis and KKK members could do, is cultivate close relations, alliances, friendship with Muslim organizations such as the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).

It would be useful first of all to themselves. The neo-Nazis in America are few and despised. The Islamic organizations are large, lavishly funded, have many branches, and mosques and madrassas in which their savage program is preached to millions – and a whole political party protecting them from criticism. A joining of forces would give the neo-Nazis the reach, the money, the power, and the immunity they lack. “Naziphobia” could become as taboo as “Islamophobia”. And for self-expression in violence and cruelty, they could not do better than join ISIS.

Would such an alliance be useful to the Muslims? It could be, at least until they achieve their world conquest. The two ideologies have so much in common. Both are supremacist; both are totalitarian; both intensely hate the Jews and Israel; both are violent; both believe blacks are inferior and homosexuals are intolerable.

There is precedent for such a bond. The old Nazis – the ones who gained power in Germany, killed millions in cold blood, invaded the rest of Europe, and launched a world war – reveled in their alliance with Arab Muslims, in particular Amin al-Husseini, the “Grand Mufti”of Jerusalem (as the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office called him, being always eager to flatter the Mohammedans that their leader, Winston Churchill, despised).

Of course, a new union of Muslims and Nazis would also be useful to conservatives. It would force the Democrats (whose party, by the way, launched and manned the KKK) to confront the real nature of Islam. It would test whether they hate Nazis more than they like Islam, or like Islam so much that they can embrace Nazis when Islam shows the way.

