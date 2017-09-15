President Trump has become the prisoner of the monsters of the swamp, Tillerson, McMaster and Kelly. Under their pressure he has made a 180 degree turnabout. He is breaking all his promises. He has lost his base:

Breitbart reports:

Donald Trump’s supporters have begun burning his signature MAGA hats in protest against his big-amnesty-for-no-wall deal with Democrats.

And – we hope – for all the broken promises listed in our post Bitter disappointment (September 14, 2017 – two posts below).

