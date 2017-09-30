Antifa: frivolous violence 2

Steven Crowder and Another made this video about Antifa – the riot wing of the Democratic Party.

They claim they spent weeks undercover to get the low-down on the movement. For that expenditure of time, the final product seems rather thin.

It  does confirm that Antifa is violent. But at the same time the movement emerges as unserious, frivolous. In a clash with real, organized, drilled and armed fascists of the sort Mussolini’s blackshirts were, these players would not make much of a showing.

 

(Hat-tip our Facebook reader Ryan Bennett)

  • liz

    I’m glad they finally got designated as domestic terrorists. A bunch of “Weather Underground” wannabes. Pathetic useful idiots.

  • Zerothruster

    Antifa’s real target is any anti-communist (which they define as fascist). When a duly authorized police force is told to stand down, they become the de facto enforcers of anti-anti-communism =communism, squelching any opposition to militant radical leftism.