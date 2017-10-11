In this recent video (October 6, 2017) of a Victor Davis Hanson lecture, he says much that we agree with, a few things we don’t (chiefly his disparaging remarks about Donald Trump which are frankly snobbish). But he makes one point at the very end of the clip which we value and would stress. He says that Donald Trump’s message (as Republican candidate for the presidency) was that “a particular subset of middle America between the two coasts always pays the price for someone else’s smug idealism”.

The people of the West generally are paying the price for the smug idealism of the Left, which has destroyed our culture and is threatening the destruction of our entire civilization. The Left lost political power in America, but it conquered the culture.

As for his main point, that Obama destroyed the Democratic Party, we applaud the statement and the fact.

