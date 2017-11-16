The Left against freedom 2

Kimberley Strassel, conservative columnist for the Wall Street Journal and author of The Intimidation Game, discusses some of the dirty ways the Democrats play politics.

  • liz

    Scum. The Left, epitomized by Obama, get away with tactics perfected by the likes of the KGB, which is no surprise, considering that their entire ideology originated in Communism and was propagated in this country by Communists using just such despicable tactics, including covert infiltration of government, media, education, and every other facet of our culture.
    At this point, a bad education or ‘ignorance’ of history is no excuse – those who continue to push this agenda are consciously choosing evil.

    • Mike

      No more Sgt Schulz excuse.