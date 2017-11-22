How a Muslim honors his wife 1

Listen, feminists! All  you women in pink “pussy-hats”, led by Hamas member Linda Sarsour, watch and listen:

  • liz

    So there you have it – the leftist ‘feminist’ saturation of modern culture has succeeded in castrating men to the point that women can’t stand them anymore – they want a “manly man” (shocking!). But whats the alternative?
    Well, ancient barbarian religious patriarchy, of course!
    Let’s not stop to consider a rational, objective, reality based alternative.