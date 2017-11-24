For the millions who live in the great capital cities of Europe, this is what public life has become since the Muslim invasion: at any moment, terror and mass panic.

The report is in many newspapers, all in more or less the same words. We quote The Independent:

Armed police have evacuated part of central London [today] amid unconfirmed reports of gunshots in Oxford Street and Oxford Circus Tube station.

The very heart of London.

Police say they had responded “as if the incident is terrorist related” but have not yet located any casualties or evidence of shots, with searches continuing. “To date police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said. “Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from British Transport Police (BTP). “If you are in building stay in a building, if you are on the street in Oxford Street leave the area.” Reports of gunshots originated on the westbound Central Line platform at Oxford Circus station, prompting passengers to flee up exits towards Oxford Circus and Regent Street. “This caused a significant level of panic which resulted in numerous calls from members of the public reporting gunfire,” a BTP spokesperson said. “Officers responded in line with our procedures of a terrorist incident, this included armed officers from BTP and the Metropolitan Police. “A full and methodical search of the station and Oxford Street was conducted by our specially trained firearms officers.” Ryan Butcher, an Independent reporter who was inside the station at the time, said passengers were told to evacuate the station in a tannoy announcement saying there had been a “reported emergency”. He had reached street level when panic broke out and people started running. “I just heard screams, someone shouted ‘run’,” he added. “I saw smoke…people started falling over in the streets. “I saw everyone running into buildings so I went into the nearest one.” Mr Butcher was sheltering in a nearby restaurant, where he said other people were “shaking and crying”, adding: “It’s just terrifying.” He has since been allowed to leave by police officers, who are directing members of the public away from the area. Police were first called at 4.38pm, with the incident coming as shoppers flocked to central London seeking reductions on Black Friday. “At this stage, we have received one report of a woman sustaining a minor injury when leaving Oxford Circus station,” a spokesperson for BTP said. “There are no other reported casualties.” The London Fire Brigade said it had sent three fire engines and 15 firefighters to the scene. Both Oxford Circus and Bond Street station were closed during the alert but have since been reopened.

Prime Minister Theresa May can urge people to just carry on as usual; can boast that terrorists will not make Britons change the way they live; can go on talking such dangerous rubbish as if this was the blitz again, about which nothing could be done but blitz the blitzers right back.

But this is not the blitz. It is a condition of constant fear induced as a matter of policy by successive stupid governments. (Has it ever happened before, that the leaders of a nation have invited in a self-declared enemy? We can find no historical precedent.)

This incident at Oxford Circus – the hub of the busiest shopping area in the world, probably, on one of the busiest shopping days of the year – is all the more indicative of what that immeasurably wrong policy has done to the country in that it was a false alarm. Nothing could better reveal the underlying nervous anxiety that needs nothing more than a whiff of smoke, the rumor of a shot, a scream to send thousands of people rushing for shelter in the capital of what used to be a law-and-order country. The fear does not show as people continue – of course – to go about their daily business, but it is there. Repeated acts of murderous terrorism by Muslims have planted it there.

The truth is, the quality of life has changed severely for the worse, and the rulers of Britain and the EU countries go on pretending it doesn’t matter, and will not do the only thing that will restore safety and peace of mind to their citizens: get rid, while they still can, of the Muslim invaders.

Like this: Like Loading...