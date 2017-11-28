Britain ruled the largest empire in history. It was the mainspring of the Enlightenment – and so the main engine of Western civilization. Its language is the medium of international communication. Its greatest product – the United States of America – is the mightiest power in the world.

Now the elected leaders of Britain are handing the country over to a prolific horde of stealthy invaders from the Dark Ages, devotees of a religion that is supremacist, totalitarian, homophobic, misogynist, anti-Semitic, murderous, and savagely cruel. Islam.

A few hundred thousand – mainly working-class – citizens are appalled at what is being inflicted on them. They look for help to a few brave people who are willing to suffer persecution by the state, heavy fines, imprisonment for speaking out against the destruction of the nation.

But they are close to despair. Here one of them, Paul Weston, explains why the political party he formed is disbanding. Another leader, of the newly formed ForBritain party, is the only hope Britain has. Paul Weston urges his followers to follower her.

King Henry V, Wellington, Nelson, Churchill … your nation’s survival now rests on the frail shoulders of Anne Marie Waters.

What can she do? What can she be but a tragic heroine?

From Jihad Watch:

With the number of arrests over “hateful” comments posted online rising as much as 877 per cent in some parts of England, the Met boasting of having more than 900 specialist “hate crime” investigators, and officers touring mosques to tell worshippers to report any perceived slights to their community, people have questioned whether forces are spending their resources wisely. … As the jihadis plot, how they must laugh at the foolishness and fecklessness of British authorities. While the British police increasingly devote their efforts to tracking down purveyors of “Islamophobic” speech, the next jihad massacre is being planned right now. Britain is finished.

It is a tragedy beyond understanding, even more catastrophic than the fall of Rome.

