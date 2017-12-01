Just published yesterday (November 30, 2017) is this welcome Pat Condell video, in which he explains that in Britain “the law has gone all Progressive”. Which means the worst crime anyone can commit – almost the only crime – is to say something which could be interpreted (by the police) as “racist”, aggravated if the “racist” remark concerns Muslims. Meanwhile Muslims continue to be allowed to commit vile crimes against helpless children.

And he reveals the existence of a sinister brain-washing re-education center for institution leaders called “Common Purpose”.

Like this: Like Loading...