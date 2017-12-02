“Pushing the envelope”?

The envelope has burst.

Now that the F***ault rebels have escaped from those soft confines, how far with their moral carpet-bombing will they go?

It wasn’t enough that they could speak freely: they had to silence everyone else.

It wasn’t enough that the failed were supported by the successful; the successful had to be reviled.

It wasn’t enough that homosexual marriage be legalized: heterosexual marriage had to be derided.

It wasn’t enough that transgendering be normalized: persons who did not “transgender” had to be poison-tagged “cisgendered heteronormative”.

It wasn’t enough that women should have equality of opportunity in business, government, diplomacy, the military, churches, academia, trade and crime: men had to be denigrated.

It wasn’t enough that blacks were privileged with affirmative action: whites had to be crushed.

Will they flatten the entire moral landscape into a smoking ruin and then go whooping on, all the way to Venezuela?

Nah. Give them a few more years and a lot more tax-payers’ money, and they’ll build Venezuela here, in America’s Green Islamic land.

