The burst envelope: a meditation 1
“Pushing the envelope”?
The envelope has burst.
Now that the F***ault rebels have escaped from those soft confines, how far with their moral carpet-bombing will they go?
It wasn’t enough that they could speak freely: they had to silence everyone else.
It wasn’t enough that the failed were supported by the successful; the successful had to be reviled.
It wasn’t enough that homosexual marriage be legalized: heterosexual marriage had to be derided.
It wasn’t enough that transgendering be normalized: persons who did not “transgender” had to be poison-tagged “cisgendered heteronormative”.
It wasn’t enough that women should have equality of opportunity in business, government, diplomacy, the military, churches, academia, trade and crime: men had to be denigrated.
It wasn’t enough that blacks were privileged with affirmative action: whites had to be crushed.
Will they flatten the entire moral landscape into a smoking ruin and then go whooping on, all the way to Venezuela?
Nah. Give them a few more years and a lot more tax-payers’ money, and they’ll build Venezuela here, in America’s Green Islamic land.
-
liz