Paying to be hated and betrayed 0
In an individual, generosity may be considered a virtue; but a state holds its tax-payers’ money in trust, and has a duty to be thrifty with it.
Why does the US give money to other countries? We can think of no good reason.
If the giving had secured the supporting votes of the recipients in that abominable institution, the United Nations, through the last seventy years, there would have been at least a small reason, but that did not happen.
The streams of monetary foreign aid must dry up. The Trump administration may be starting to stem the flow. A cause for celebration if it does.
There was global outcry after President Trump announced his intention to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, but that might actually turn out to be a good thing for America’s economy if the White House makes good on the threat made to the countries opposing the move. …
The bold move by the Trump administration sparked international backlash, so much so that a referendum condemning the move was put forward at the United Nations.
Nikki Haley said that the United States would be “taking note” of the countries that “disrespected” America by voting in favor of the resolution, and President Trump said bluntly that the countries who don’t vote with the U.S. will have their funding cut.
We quote the Daily Caller’s report.
Here are the countries that voted against the U.S., listed alphabetically, along with America’s 2016 financial “obligation” to each country:
Afghanistan — $5,060,306,050
Albania — $27,479,989
Algeria — $17,807,222
Andorra — $0
Angola — $64,489,547
Armenia — $22,239,896
Austria — $310,536
Azerbaijan — $15,312,389
Bahrain — $6,573,352
Bangladesh — $263,396,621
Barbados — $5,442,370
Belarus — $11,166,107
Belgium — $3,101,636 ???
Belize — $8,613,838
Bolivia — $1,378,654
Botswana — $57,252,922
Brazil — $14,899,949
Brunei — $354,829
Bulgaria — $20,066,715
Burkina Faso — $74,469,144
Burundi — $70,507,528
Cabo Verde — $5,044,716
Cambodia — $103,194,295
Chad — $117,425,683
Chile — $2,266,071
China — $42,263,025 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Comoros — $1,057,063
Congo — $8,439,457
Costa Rica — $14,650,552
Cote d’Ivoire — $161,860,737
Cuba — $15,776,924 !!!
Cyprus — $0
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) — $2,142,161 !!!!!!!!!!
Denmark — $3,455 ???
Djibouti — $24,299,878
Dominica — $616,000
Ecuador — $26,014,579
Egypt — $1,239,291,240
Eritrea — $119,364
Estonia — $15,937,295
Ethiopia — $1,111,152,703
Finland — $33,492
France — $4,660,356 ??????
Gabon — $31,442,404
Gambia — $3,197,858
Germany — $5,484,317 ????????????
Ghana — $724,133,065
Greece — $8,508,639
Grenada — $690,300
Guinea — $87,630,410
Guyana — $9,691,030
Iceland — $0
India — $179,688,851
Indonesia — $222,431,738
Iran — $3,350,327 !!!!!!!!!!
Iraq — $5,280,379,380
Ireland — $0
Italy — $454,613
Japan — $20,804,795
Jordan — $1,214,093,785
Kazakhstan — $80,418,203
Kuwait — $112,000
Kyrgyzstan — $41,262,984
Laos — $57,174,076
Lebanon — $416,553,311
Liberia — $473,677,614
Libya — $26,612,087
Liechtenstein — $0
Lithuania — $15,709,304
Luxembourg — $0
Madagascar — $102,823,791
Malaysia — $10,439,368
Maldives — $1,511,931
Mali — $257,152,020
Malta — $137,945
Mauritania — $12,743,363
Mauritius — $791,133
Monaco — $0
Montenegro — $2,118,108
Morocco — $82,023,514
Mozambique — $514,007,619
Namibia — $53,691,093
Nepal — $194,286,218
Netherlands — $0
New Zealand — $0
Nicaragua — $31,318,397
Niger — $144,122,239
Nigeria — $718,236,917
Norway — $100,000
Oman — $5,753,829
Pakistan — $777,504,870 !!!
Papua New Guinea — $14,836,598
Peru — $95,803,112
Portugal — $207,600
Qatar — $95,097
Republic of Korea (South Korea) — $3,032,086
Russia — $17,195,004 ??????
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — $612,000
Saudi Arabia — $732,875 !!!!!!
Senegal — $99,599,642
Serbia — $33,062,589
Seychelles — $223,002
Singapore — $468,118
Slovakia — $2,585,685
Slovenia — $715,716
Somalia — $274,784,535
South Africa — $597,218,298
Spain — $81,231
Sri Lanka — $27,192,841
Sudan — $137,878,835
Suriname — $232,672
Sweden — $1,269 !
Switzerland — $1,168,960 ??????
Syria — $916,426,147
Tajikistan — $47,789,686
Thailand — $68,182,970
The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia — $31,755,240
Tunisia — $117,490,639
Turkey — $154,594,512
United Arab Emirates — $1,140,659
United Kingdom — $3,877,820 ??????????
United Republic of Tanzania — $628,785,614
Uruguay — $836,850
Uzbekistan — $20,067,933
Venezuela — $9,178,148 !!!!!!
Vietnam — $157,611,276
Yemen — $305,054,784
Zimbabwe — $261,181,770
TOTAL — $24,485,383,599
If any country wants aid from the United States, it needs to have a mighty good reason to ask for it. Then let it beg for its aid, and in return promise loyalty to its benefactor. If it breaks the promise, no more aid.
President Trump is making a good start with Pakistan. Daniel Greenfield writes at Front Page:
Pakistan is an Islamic terror state.
That point can’t objectively be disputed. Pakistan’s political and religious elites promote terrorism. Its government funds and directs terrorists. It even hid Osama bin Laden. …
President Trump opened 2018 with a social media salvo against Pakistan, accusing the Muslim-majority nation of harboring terrorists while expressing frustration that the United States has “foolishly” sent billions in aid to the country.
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”
“No more!”
May every regime throughout the hellish Third World hear those words.
And may they be true.
