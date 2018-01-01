In an individual, generosity may be considered a virtue; but a state holds its tax-payers’ money in trust, and has a duty to be thrifty with it.

Why does the US give money to other countries? We can think of no good reason.

If the giving had secured the supporting votes of the recipients in that abominable institution, the United Nations, through the last seventy years, there would have been at least a small reason, but that did not happen.

The streams of monetary foreign aid must dry up. The Trump administration may be starting to stem the flow. A cause for celebration if it does.

There was global outcry after President Trump announced his intention to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, but that might actually turn out to be a good thing for America’s economy if the White House makes good on the threat made to the countries opposing the move. … The bold move by the Trump administration sparked international backlash, so much so that a referendum condemning the move was put forward at the United Nations. Nikki Haley said that the United States would be “taking note” of the countries that “disrespected” America by voting in favor of the resolution, and President Trump said bluntly that the countries who don’t vote with the U.S. will have their funding cut.

We quote the Daily Caller’s report.

Here are the countries that voted against the U.S., listed alphabetically, along with America’s 2016 financial “obligation” to each country: Afghanistan — $5,060,306,050 Albania — $27,479,989 Algeria — $17,807,222 Andorra — $0 Angola — $64,489,547 Armenia — $22,239,896 Austria — $310,536 Azerbaijan — $15,312,389 Bahrain — $6,573,352 Bangladesh — $263,396,621 Barbados — $5,442,370 Belarus — $11,166,107 Belgium — $3,101,636 ??? Belize — $8,613,838 Bolivia — $1,378,654 Botswana — $57,252,922 Brazil — $14,899,949 Brunei — $354,829 Bulgaria — $20,066,715 Burkina Faso — $74,469,144 Burundi — $70,507,528 Cabo Verde — $5,044,716 Cambodia — $103,194,295 Chad — $117,425,683 Chile — $2,266,071 China — $42,263,025 !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Comoros — $1,057,063 Congo — $8,439,457 Costa Rica — $14,650,552 Cote d’Ivoire — $161,860,737 Cuba — $15,776,924 !!! Cyprus — $0 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) — $2,142,161 !!!!!!!!!! Denmark — $3,455 ??? Djibouti — $24,299,878 Dominica — $616,000 Ecuador — $26,014,579 Egypt — $1,239,291,240 Eritrea — $119,364 Estonia — $15,937,295 Ethiopia — $1,111,152,703 Finland — $33,492 France — $4,660,356 ?????? Gabon — $31,442,404 Gambia — $3,197,858 Germany — $5,484,317 ???????????? Ghana — $724,133,065 Greece — $8,508,639 Grenada — $690,300 Guinea — $87,630,410 Guyana — $9,691,030 Iceland — $0 India — $179,688,851 Indonesia — $222,431,738 Iran — $3,350,327 !!!!!!!!!! Iraq — $5,280,379,380 Ireland — $0 Italy — $454,613 Japan — $20,804,795 Jordan — $1,214,093,785 Kazakhstan — $80,418,203 Kuwait — $112,000 Kyrgyzstan — $41,262,984 Laos — $57,174,076 Lebanon — $416,553,311 Liberia — $473,677,614 Libya — $26,612,087 Liechtenstein — $0 Lithuania — $15,709,304 Luxembourg — $0 Madagascar — $102,823,791 Malaysia — $10,439,368 Maldives — $1,511,931 Mali — $257,152,020 Malta — $137,945 Mauritania — $12,743,363 Mauritius — $791,133 Monaco — $0 Montenegro — $2,118,108 Morocco — $82,023,514 Mozambique — $514,007,619 Namibia — $53,691,093 Nepal — $194,286,218 Netherlands — $0 New Zealand — $0 Nicaragua — $31,318,397 Niger — $144,122,239 Nigeria — $718,236,917 Norway — $100,000 Oman — $5,753,829 Pakistan — $777,504,870 !!! Papua New Guinea — $14,836,598 Peru — $95,803,112 Portugal — $207,600 Qatar — $95,097 Republic of Korea (South Korea) — $3,032,086 Russia — $17,195,004 ?????? Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — $612,000 Saudi Arabia — $732,875 !!!!!! Senegal — $99,599,642 Serbia — $33,062,589 Seychelles — $223,002 Singapore — $468,118 Slovakia — $2,585,685 Slovenia — $715,716 Somalia — $274,784,535 South Africa — $597,218,298 Spain — $81,231 Sri Lanka — $27,192,841 Sudan — $137,878,835 Suriname — $232,672 Sweden — $1,269 ! Switzerland — $1,168,960 ?????? Syria — $916,426,147 Tajikistan — $47,789,686 Thailand — $68,182,970 The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia — $31,755,240 Tunisia — $117,490,639 Turkey — $154,594,512 United Arab Emirates — $1,140,659 United Kingdom — $3,877,820 ?????????? United Republic of Tanzania — $628,785,614 Uruguay — $836,850 Uzbekistan — $20,067,933 Venezuela — $9,178,148 !!!!!! Vietnam — $157,611,276 Yemen — $305,054,784 Zimbabwe — $261,181,770 TOTAL — $24,485,383,599

If any country wants aid from the United States, it needs to have a mighty good reason to ask for it. Then let it beg for its aid, and in return promise loyalty to its benefactor. If it breaks the promise, no more aid.

President Trump is making a good start with Pakistan. Daniel Greenfield writes at Front Page:

Pakistan is an Islamic terror state. That point can’t objectively be disputed. Pakistan’s political and religious elites promote terrorism. Its government funds and directs terrorists. It even hid Osama bin Laden. … President Trump opened 2018 with a social media salvo against Pakistan, accusing the Muslim-majority nation of harboring terrorists while expressing frustration that the United States has “foolishly” sent billions in aid to the country. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

“No more!”

May every regime throughout the hellish Third World hear those words.

And may they be true.

(Hat-tip Cogito for the list)

Like this: Like Loading...