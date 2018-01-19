What are the Big Issues of the day?

Donald Trump has been elected president of the USA, which is (a) impossible and (b) intolerable. President Trump has or has not called shithole countries “shithole countries”; and can it really be true that he weighs only 239 lbs. and is in good health? It has come to light that over the last thirty years or so, for the first time in history, women have been pursued by men for sexual gratification, which is wrong except when Bill Clinton does it. Studies show that white men run everything and must be replaced in all leadership positions by non-whites and women. The academic discipline of mathematics is racist and sexist, and must be made more comprehensible to non-intellectuals and feminists by infusions of emotion. In a hundred years or so the planet could be a degree or two warmer than it is now.

There are other issues, good and bad, but they are comparatively trivial. Fox TV, conservative papers, some users of social media, and right-wing radio bring them up, but the mainstream media have the good sense not to excite or trouble the public over them.

The United States is in the grip of economic recovery. Nation states are coming to an end as borders are opened and vast numbers of refugees from shithole countries are moving into the West, which will soon experience radical transformations of their laws, culture and values to turn them into shithole countries. Chief among the transformers are Muslims, whose law, culture and values will bring women – even feminist women – into subjection. Muslims are further advancing their conquest of the West by means of terrorist attacks which can and do kill anybody anywhere at any time. The aggressive states of North Korea and Iran are threatening nuclear war.

Admittedly the nuclear war threats are noticed sometimes by the mainstream media – but only because they are entirely the fault of President Trump.

