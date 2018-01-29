The Colossus … and the enriching of America 3

Watch Donald Trump, President of the United States, as the Colossus standing astride the world, to whom the CEOs of the biggest companies in the world bring their tribute – their promises of doing business, more business, much more business in America, with investments of vast sums.

Several of the CEOs acknowledge that President Trump’s tax reform and deregulation have prompted them to grow their business in the United States.

Could any other American politician do this?

Posted under America, Business, Capitalism, Europe, United States by Jillian Becker on Monday, January 29, 2018

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This post has 3 comments.

Permalink
  • Jeanne

    Just saw the Time Mag cover with the “America Alone” notion that the Left has about Trump’s “America First” statements. I know he has spoken about how “America First” does not mean “America Alone” and why should it?

    Does any other nation have to think of other nations first when making decisions? Is it not a common idea for governments to consider what is best for their country first over what is best for the rest of the world? Frustrating nonsense…

    Hope this is on topic, as I can’t load the video without taking three times the minutes it runs. It happens when one lives in the middle of a forest on an isolated farm.

    • liz

      Nonsense is right. The Left never stops regurgitating the same idiotic bilge decade after decade, knowing there will always be a new crop of useful idiots to buy it. I hope the explosion from this latest scandal blows their ‘narrative’ into oblivion and sets them on course to lose every election in the foreseeable future.

  • Zerothruster

    Chairman of the Board.
    Outstanding.