In our town, and almost certainly in your town, and most of the towns (cities) of the United States, tall buildings are springing up at or near railway and bus stations, consisting of hundreds of very small living-units for single occupants. No areas are provided for cars, though there is accommodation for a limited number of bicycles. Occupants are encouraged to use public transport.

The living-units we have seen contain a narrow bunk bed, a small wardrobe and a couple of drawers to hold a few (standard issue) clothes, a desk big enough for a (frequently called-in and replaced) lap-top computer to stand on, a shelf where a very few books or a framed photograph or two might be displayed. And there is a narrow shower-closet, with the usual facilities, where the luxuries of rationed soap and toilet tissue may perhaps be enjoyed in the hours when the water is centrally turned on. We do not know for sure that there are recording devices hidden here and there, but we very reasonably suspect there are.

These buildings are part of the implementation by your local council of Agenda 21.

A video, issued in January 2009, explains what Agenda 21 is:

So families are to be broken up or never formed. That’s why the new living-units are for single people only.

Yes, the single persons will be lonely. That’s a vital part of the plan. 

The British Prime Minister (by what accumulation of errors?) Theresa May is the first political leader to appoint a Minister of Loneliness. Her name (it would of course be a woman) is Tracey Crouch. She is also the Minister of Sports (and “Digital, Culture, and Media”) who knows everything about team work, uniforms, mass transport, rules, penalties … Good choice, Theresa!

So as not to offend the Muslim community – which must never be offended even if its members rape and murder that little daughter of yours who has been taken away to be educated in group-think – males and females will be separated for all communal activities (pretty well the only kind of activities that will be allowed).

But also not to offend the LGBQTetc communities, there will have to be further separation for sports teams, work forces, organized social gatherings … Public toilet facilities, however, will be as open to all-comers as the borders of the late nation-states.

The human race will be relieved of the sin of private ownership. And of the burden of self-support. And of the responsibility of family support.  And of any cause to envy your neighbor.

Oh, brave new low-CO2 world that has such collectives in it!

Posted under Britain, Climate, Collectivism, communism, Demography, education, Environmentalism, Leftism, Marxism, Progressivism, Slavery, Socialism, Totalitarianism, tyranny, United Kingdom, United Nations, United States, Videos, world government by Jillian Becker on Sunday, February 4, 2018

  • ncgh

    How do you separate by gender if gender is just whatever you think it is?

    • Don L

      LOL: If a tin whistle is made of tin, what then the foghorn?

      It’s sorta like our US Dollar: fractional reserve fiat – backed only by threat of police action “legal tender” law. It’s value is whatever you think it is.

    • Good question. L in the morning, B at night, XYZ next week.

  • liz

    I can’t believe they just keep pushing this idiotic crap from fantasyland.
    This communal “utopia” should crumble under the weight of its own stupidity.
    But of course, if they’re forcing taxpayers to fund it, it’ll take way too long.

    • Don L

      It stems from the idiotic christian crap of selfless. It is my unscientific contention that these “atheists” in name only on the left merely abandoned the icon god and not the horrendous dogma of live for others; after death nonsense. They adhere to this irrefutably failed political economic ideology and offer blank-eyed delusional defense, just as the theists do for people in the sky.

      • liz

        Yes, I think that’s what it is. Become a drone in a collective beehive, sacrificing your individuality for the greater good. Basically the same concept as priests and nuns sacrificing for ‘god’.

  • Don L

    America Lulled, Gulled & Dulled: The Road from Cnsent of the Governed to Duty to Obey the State

    • liz

      Yes, they’ve been caught just like the Wizard of Oz pushing his little levers behind the curtain. Trump’s election pulled the curtain off and now their conspiracy is exposed. But instead of admitting their guilt (meaningless to a leftist) they’re going to continue their sanctimonious charade, a la Comey.